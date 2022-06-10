Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,977 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,176 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of MEG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.36. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

