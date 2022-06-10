Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 543,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,948,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 439,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

