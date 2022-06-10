Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Pegasystems worth $39,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Pegasystems stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

