Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

