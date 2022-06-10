Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Lowered by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after purchasing an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 304,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after acquiring an additional 224,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

