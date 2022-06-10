Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $61,388,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $39,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DigitalOcean by 1,513.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 291,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 111.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

