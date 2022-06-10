Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 487.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,883 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGFV stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

