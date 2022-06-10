1,099 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 665.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 267,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock worth $471,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $14.99 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

