LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

