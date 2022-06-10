Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,072,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,466 shares of company stock worth $4,685,511. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $658.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.