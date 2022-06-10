Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IMAX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $973.81 million, a PE ratio of -46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

