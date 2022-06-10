Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $650.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

