Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $29,000 Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $11,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert T. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $148,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $5.57 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

