Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 538 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE HVT opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

