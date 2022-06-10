Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $33,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.