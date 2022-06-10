Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $34,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.