Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $34,000 Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 983.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Morphic were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 399,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 128,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $3,476,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $890.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MORF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

