Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $34,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.63 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

