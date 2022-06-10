Centerbridge Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Healthcare AI Acquisition accounts for about 0.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIAU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,364,000.

NASDAQ:HAIAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

