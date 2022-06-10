Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New $79.33 Million Investment in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,334,000. INDUS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 9.62% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $509,651.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,450,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 97,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,307 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INDT opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.