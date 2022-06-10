Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 79.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 141,807 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of RNA opened at $13.69 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $681.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

