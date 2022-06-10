Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,569 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

