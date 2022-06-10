Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

