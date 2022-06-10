J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

