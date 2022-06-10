BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,733 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000.

BLW stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

