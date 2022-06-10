Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,306,290. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

