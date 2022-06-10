Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $507,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $3,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

