Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

Shares of TDG opened at $607.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $531.23 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $607.58 and its 200-day moving average is $622.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

