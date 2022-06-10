Contrasting Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.57 $1.36 billion $0.67 11.79 Vonage $1.41 billion 3.43 -$24.50 million ($0.17) -110.93

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 13.85% 15.29% 5.12% Vonage -2.87% 2.53% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 2 5 2 0 2.00 Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08

Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $37.47, suggesting a potential upside of 374.26%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Vonage.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Vonage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

