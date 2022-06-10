Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Financial Survey

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.9%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 120.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hess Midstream 0 5 1 0 2.17

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $14.05, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Hess Midstream has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.65% 31.27% 12.61% Hess Midstream 4.46% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Hess Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.05 $19.88 billion $4.34 3.11 Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 1.22 $46.40 million $1.82 18.41

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Hess Midstream on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

