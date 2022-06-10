Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Financial Survey

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enovis and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Sanara MedTech -36.63% -31.14% -26.84%

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enovis and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.73%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Enovis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.91 $71.66 million $1.32 49.10 Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 7.45 -$7.92 million ($1.32) -17.07

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

