Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

NYSE GDO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

