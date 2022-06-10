Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

