Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 247,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 44,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in GSK by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

