Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
TPR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
