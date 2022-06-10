Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 328.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,849.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.85. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

