Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:L opened at $61.57 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

