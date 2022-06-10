EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given New GBX 41 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 41 ($0.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENQUF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

