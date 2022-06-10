AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,310 at Credit Suisse Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,548.00.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

