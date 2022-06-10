Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,700 ($21.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.33) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.56) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,421.02.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.