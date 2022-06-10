KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,229,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $984,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.