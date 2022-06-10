iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.