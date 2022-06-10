Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.29 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

