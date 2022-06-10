Eaton Vance Management Purchases 657 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kaman were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kaman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaman by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

