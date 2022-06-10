Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CONMED were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

CONMED stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.