Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

