Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,105 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares in the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

