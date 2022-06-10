Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 879.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.