State Street Corp Purchases 102,192 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $111,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,067,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

KOD opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.97. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.