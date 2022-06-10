Eaton Vance Management Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.
CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
