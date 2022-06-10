Eaton Vance Management Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.